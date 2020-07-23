Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Loan provisioning rules for CMSME sector relaxed

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday relaxed loan classification and provisioning rules for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector to encourage banks' lending in the sector.
The central bank circular, issued on the day, said that in the CMSME sector banks would now treat loans as substandard if no installments were paid from six months to 18 months, the latter of which was nine months previously.
Non-payment of loan installments for a period of 18 months or beyond but less than 30 months will now be classified as doubtful, up from 12 months currently.
Those which remain unpaid for a period of 30 months or beyond will now be treated as bad or loss.
As per the new directives, banks will also have to keep 0.25 percent provision for their regular loans in the CMSME sector; 5 percent provision for substandard loans; 20 percent provision for doubtful loans and 100 percent provision for bad and loss-classified loans.
Currently, banks have to keep 0.50 percent to 5 percent provision against defaulted loans of regular category, 20 percent against substandard category, 50 percent against doubtful category, and 100 percent against bad or loss category.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Bangladesh Bank executive director Abu Farah Md Naser said: "We relaxed the loan classification and provisioning policy for CMSME sector to encourage participation of the banks in disbursing more loans to entrepreneurs."
Banks will also get some breathing space owing to the relaxation loan classification and provisioning rules, he added.
As of June 30, banks had disbursed only Tk250 crore in the sector out of the Tk20,000 crore stimulus package, revealed the latest BB data.


