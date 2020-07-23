Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Govt to take action against child labour in leather sector

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business correspondent

Govt to take action against child labour in leather sector

Govt to take action against child labour in leather sector

The government has warned of taking legal action if any child labour is employed in risky jobs of leather transport, processing and preservation ahead of the Eid ul Azha.
Labour and Employment Ministry on July 11 in a directive, for the first time, has asked Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) to monitor the situation and taking lawful action in this regard.
It has been observed that there is a trend of employing child labour (aged below 14) in transportation, preservation and processing of raw hid after the Eid ul Azha, the letter read.
"The mental and physical health of the children is affected by the chemicals including acid used in the sector and also its environment which is unhealthy and emit a bad smell," it said.
Leather industry especially tanning and dressing of leather and manufacturing of leather footwear have been identified among the 38 risky jobs for children by the government, the ministry letter said instructing the DIFE to take necessary measures to prevent child labour from doing such risky jobs.
Earlier 2013, the government has identified a total of 38 jobs precarious jobs risky for children and declared that no children could be employed in any risky jobs before their 18 years old.
A labour ministry statement issued on Wednesday quoting DIFE inspector general Shibnath Roy said that there is no child labour in tannery and leather industry.
"Regular inspection has been carrying out in the sector in this regard," he said.
Besides, all concerned have been requesting not to employ child labour in any risky jobs like rawhide transport, maintenance and processing, he said adding DIFE inspectors are also instructed to monitor the situation regularly.
"If any violation is found, actions would be taken in accordance to the labour law," he warned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coca-Cola results hit by halt to pro sports, live events
BB sets Tk 262.92b farm credit target for FY21
Cathay Pacific reaches deal for Airbus delivery delays
Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock
China agrees to intensive WTO talks on fisheries
AmCham launches frontline journalism award
EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect
Four general insurance firms declare dividend


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft