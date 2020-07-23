

Govt to take action against child labour in leather sector

Labour and Employment Ministry on July 11 in a directive, for the first time, has asked Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) to monitor the situation and taking lawful action in this regard.

It has been observed that there is a trend of employing child labour (aged below 14) in transportation, preservation and processing of raw hid after the Eid ul Azha, the letter read.

"The mental and physical health of the children is affected by the chemicals including acid used in the sector and also its environment which is unhealthy and emit a bad smell," it said.

Leather industry especially tanning and dressing of leather and manufacturing of leather footwear have been identified among the 38 risky jobs for children by the government, the ministry letter said instructing the DIFE to take necessary measures to prevent child labour from doing such risky jobs.

Earlier 2013, the government has identified a total of 38 jobs precarious jobs risky for children and declared that no children could be employed in any risky jobs before their 18 years old.

A labour ministry statement issued on Wednesday quoting DIFE inspector general Shibnath Roy said that there is no child labour in tannery and leather industry.

"Regular inspection has been carrying out in the sector in this regard," he said.

Besides, all concerned have been requesting not to employ child labour in any risky jobs like rawhide transport, maintenance and processing, he said adding DIFE inspectors are also instructed to monitor the situation regularly.

"If any violation is found, actions would be taken in accordance to the labour law," he warned.





























