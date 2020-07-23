Stocks back to losing tracks as C-19 keeps on taking tolls





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 9.0 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 4,076. Two other indices also declined when the DS30 index edged down 0.18 point to finish at 1,371 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 2.93 points to close at 945. Turnover remained low at Tk 2.47 billion on the DSE against Tk 2.52 billion on the previous day.

Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 180 remained unchanged while 64 issues advanced and 96 declined on the DSE floor.

A total number of 65,829 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 85.38 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,168 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,171 billion in the previous session.

Pioneer Insurance topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 117 million changing hands, closely followed by Grameenphone, Nahee Aluminum, Fine Foods and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 14 points to close at 11,607 and the Selective Categories Index ( CSCX) lost 8.0 points to finish at 7,036.

Of the issues traded, 43 gained, 54 declined and 99 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.27 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 58 million.



































Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) returned to losing tracks reversing a two-day gaining streak as the dominant investors off loaded shares amid lower participation in the wake of raging deadly Covid-19 pandemic.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 9.0 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 4,076. Two other indices also declined when the DS30 index edged down 0.18 point to finish at 1,371 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 2.93 points to close at 945. Turnover remained low at Tk 2.47 billion on the DSE against Tk 2.52 billion on the previous day.Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 180 remained unchanged while 64 issues advanced and 96 declined on the DSE floor.A total number of 65,829 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 85.38 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,168 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,171 billion in the previous session.Pioneer Insurance topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 117 million changing hands, closely followed by Grameenphone, Nahee Aluminum, Fine Foods and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 14 points to close at 11,607 and the Selective Categories Index ( CSCX) lost 8.0 points to finish at 7,036.Of the issues traded, 43 gained, 54 declined and 99 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.27 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 58 million.