

Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection

The countries includeAzerbaijan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Venezuela, according to a press release.

Originally developed by US based Gilead Sciences, remdesivir is a direct acting antiviral drug that inhibits viral RNA synthesis, and US FDA has granted this drug an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for treating the severe COVID-19 patients.

On May 21, 2020 Beximco Pharma launched Remdesivir in Bangladesh upon receiving an Emergency Use Approval from DGDA and became the first in the world to introduce a generic version of the drug. The company has been providing Bemsivir to Bangladesh Government designated COVID-19 hospitals free of cost.

A single vial costs between US$ 55 to US$ 65 while a patient usually requires a course of 6 or 11 vials, depending on the severity of disease.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP , in this connection said: "we are committed to saving lives by providing access to Remdesivir in Bangladesh as well as patients in other countries.

"Being the first producer of generic Remdesivir in the world, making this crucial drug accessible and affordable to patients in many middle and low income countries has been a significant milestone for us."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beximco Pharma has taken various proactive measures to provide the latest, evidence-based treatment options for COVID-19 patients.

The Company is committed to fighting this pandemic, in all possible ways, employing its competitive R&D and manufacturing skills.

Beximco Pharma has already launched the anti-viral drug favipiravir (under the brand name Viraflu), as well as the repurposed antimalarial drug hydroxychlorquine (under the brand name Kovicin) and anti-parasitic drug ivermectin (under the brand name Ivera) as potential treatments for COVID-19.

Beximco Pharma is a leading exporter of pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh. The Company currently has a global footprint in more than 50 countries and has been accredited by the leading global regulatory authorities including U.S. FDA, Malta Medicines Authority (EU), TGA (Australia), Health Canada, GCC (Gulf) and TFDA (Taiwan).



















