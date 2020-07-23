|
Banks in industrial areas to remain open on Saturday
|
Commercial banks in industrial areas around garment factories will remain open on Saturday next to facilitate the payment of salaries and bonuses of workers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The bank branches in the garment industrial zone -- like Dhaka Metropolitan, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chittagong -- should be kept open to ensure adequate security, as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) notice.
The clearing system of Bangladesh Bank will also remain open on that day.
After conducting a limited banking operation for more than two months, from May 31, the banks have started to follow the usual banking hours -- 10 am to 4 pm.
However, if the health department, the city corporation, or district authorities mark any area as the red zone, the bank branches of that area will remain open on a limited scale with a limited number of people working from 10am to 12.30pm. However, if bank's head office or principal branch is included in the red zone, it has to remain open till 4pm.