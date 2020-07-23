Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Business

Banks in industrial areas to remain open on Saturday

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Commercial banks in industrial areas around garment factories will remain open on Saturday next to facilitate the payment of salaries and bonuses of workers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The bank branches in the garment industrial zone -- like Dhaka Metropolitan, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chittagong -- should be kept open to ensure adequate security, as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) notice.
The clearing system of Bangladesh Bank will also remain open on that day.
After conducting a limited banking operation for more than two months, from May 31, the banks have started to follow the usual banking hours -- 10 am to 4 pm.
However, if the health department, the city corporation, or district authorities mark any area as the red zone, the bank branches of that area will remain open on a limited scale with a limited number of people working  from 10am to 12.30pm. However, if bank's head office or principal branch is included in the red zone, it has to remain open till 4pm.


