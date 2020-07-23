BB eases rules further to attract firms shifting from China





Besides, the central bank also relaxed its another policy for the foreign-owned and controlled companies operating in the country, allowing banks and non-bank financial institutions to issue credit to the entities in local currency against foreign guarantees. The central bank issued a couple of circulars in this regard on Tuesday.

In recent times, the central bank has issued a number of policy relaxations for the foreign investors as many Japanese, US and British companies operating in China are eager to shift their business elsewhere.

Recently, Japan government has finalised a list of 87 companies to provide assistance to them to shift their business elsewhere.

BB in recent months has also taken a number of initiatives to liberalise its foreign exchange policy to lure the companies to the country. To attain FDI, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, which now setting up 10 economic zones, has proposed that the government extend tax waiver, allow duty-free import of machinery - even used, provide bond facilities, and speed up services.

This year, the central bank has scrapped a provision related to getting its approval to withdraw investment, up to a certain amount, from Bangladesh.

In the BB's circular on dividend repatriation, it asked all dealer banks that there would be no requirement for forwarding documents to the central bank for post facto checking of dividend remittance related files.

The banks will have to follow usual procedures to remit dividend and maintain dividend files for eventual inspections by BB or the other regulatory agencies.

Banks are allowed to effect most outward remittances either in its entirety or up to a certain limit set by the BB following the declaration of the taka as convertible for current account payments from March, 1994.

Outward payments as dividend are remittable to non-resident shareholders abroad against their investment in Bangladesh, the BB circular said. However, the banks were supposed to send related files to the central bank within one month of remittance for post facto checking.

The dividends are declared as per board meeting and such type of remittance is remitted with simple formalities for listed companies, an official of the BB said. However, post facto checking for non-listed companies creates discomfort for banks and the remitting companies as well, the official said.

The simplification adopted by BB would help smooth transactions and reduce transaction costs, he said, adding that the change would help boost foreign direct investments.

As the dividends from companies operating in economic zones, high-tech parks and export processing zones are remitted without post facto checking, the change in regulations will bring uniformity between the companies in such zones and in the other areas in the country.

The circular noted that banks would have to observe due diligence with regards to KYC, AML/CFT standards, reporting routine to the BB and so on.

In the circular on loans against overseas guarantees, BB allowed the country's banks and NBFIs to extend permissible loans to resident companies irrespective of ownership or controlling status against overseas guarantees in the form of bank guarantees and standby letters of credit.



















