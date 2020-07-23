4m doses of Oxfordâ€™s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Dec





Adar Poonawalla, SII's chief executive officer, said Covishield is the first Covid-19 vaccine they hope to launch if the trials are successful both in the UK and in India.

SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

The vaccine from AstraZeneca and Britain's University of Oxford prompted no serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal on Monday. Poonawalla said they will start the trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods and launch the vaccine by June next year if all goes well.

"We will be going for large scale manufacturing in mid-August-early-August… By the end of this year, we should be able to produce 3 to 4 million doses come end of December. That's the target and I hope we can do that," Adar Poonawalla said in an interview to news channel India Today.

As he said they expect the vaccine to reach the people of India in large numbers by the first quarter of 2021, he added that is "still a bit early of how much is going to cost".

"We are going to give it at a very affordable price… We are planning to put it at about Rs 1000 or less than that… I don't think any citizen of India or of any other country is going to have to pay for it because it is going to be bought by the government and distributed free," he said.

"It is going to be very affordable… in line with our general philosophy of giving everything at a very affordable price. We generally don't want to make a profit at all, in fact, in the Covid crisis and after the pandemic is over, we may look at a more commercial price that could be available in the market," he said.

Oxford University had on Monday announced satisfactory progress with the vaccine, making it one of the leading ones among the dozens of vaccine candidates being developed around the world.









It has tied up with Serum Institute to manufacture and supply the vaccine to India and over 60 other countries having a combined population of 3 billion. SII, he said, is putting $200 million at risk by manufacturing nearly 300 million doses before the final nod to launch the vaccine in market. -HT





