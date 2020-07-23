Cox’s Bazar road crash kills 7





COX'S BAZAR, July 22: At least seven people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and a human hauler in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday evening.Among the deceased, four of them were identified as Badiul Alam, 50, Firoz Ahmed, 32, of the area, Al Amin, 48, of Lama Upazila of Bandarban and human hauler driver Minar Uddin, 23, of Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.Officer in-charge ofChakaria Police Station Md Habibur Rahman said the covered van coming from the opposite direction smashed the human hauler in Harbang area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 6:00pm, leaving nine people injured.The injured were rushed to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. The on-duty doctor declared them dead on arrival. Two critically injured were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.