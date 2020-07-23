20 new cases to be filed against Shahed





He was sued by multiple people whom he purportedly defrauded at various times, according to police.

Besides swindling money from businesses, Shahed embezzled tens of millions of takas from ordinary people in the name of multi-level marketing or MLM business. The RAB believes Shahed has at least 50 cases against him.

Almost all of these cases, filed with different police stations in the capital, carry charges of fraud,

DMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The Rapid Action Battalion will conduct the case it started following its raid on Regent Hospital which revealed a series of irregularities, including the issuance of fake Covid-19 test reports, in line with a Home Ministry directives.

Shahed will also be placed in the custody of the elite police unit, added Baten. At present, Shahed is halfway through a 10-day remand in police custody. Detective police will investigate the cases involving illegal arms and drugs against Shahed, said Baten. It will also oversee the 20 new cases.

Shahed has a gun licence but since it was likely that the firearms would be confiscated if he got nabbed, he was carrying an unlicenced one instead, said Baten.

Although police did not find any evidence tying Shahed to the narcotics trade, they are not ruling out the possibility, he added.

The investigation into the arms and drugs-related case started in the aftermath of Shahed's arrest has reached its final stages and police will submit the charge-sheet soon, according to Baten.

Shahed, the Chairman of Regent Group, was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.

The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in the capital. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and other gross irregularities.

It subsequently started a case with Uttara West Police Station. Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions of taka by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business.

RAB arrested him on July 15 from Satkhira border after a week he went into hiding. The RAB later handed him over to the detective police who were tasked with investigating the case filed with Uttara West Police Station.















Some 20 new cases will be filed against Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed an 'icon' of fraud. The RAB arrested Mohammad Shahed in connection with a Covid-19 test scam perpetrated by Regent Hospital.He was sued by multiple people whom he purportedly defrauded at various times, according to police.Besides swindling money from businesses, Shahed embezzled tens of millions of takas from ordinary people in the name of multi-level marketing or MLM business. The RAB believes Shahed has at least 50 cases against him.Almost all of these cases, filed with different police stations in the capital, carry charges of fraud,DMP Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten said in a media briefing on Wednesday.The Rapid Action Battalion will conduct the case it started following its raid on Regent Hospital which revealed a series of irregularities, including the issuance of fake Covid-19 test reports, in line with a Home Ministry directives.Shahed will also be placed in the custody of the elite police unit, added Baten. At present, Shahed is halfway through a 10-day remand in police custody. Detective police will investigate the cases involving illegal arms and drugs against Shahed, said Baten. It will also oversee the 20 new cases.Shahed has a gun licence but since it was likely that the firearms would be confiscated if he got nabbed, he was carrying an unlicenced one instead, said Baten.Although police did not find any evidence tying Shahed to the narcotics trade, they are not ruling out the possibility, he added.The investigation into the arms and drugs-related case started in the aftermath of Shahed's arrest has reached its final stages and police will submit the charge-sheet soon, according to Baten.Shahed, the Chairman of Regent Group, was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in the capital. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and other gross irregularities.It subsequently started a case with Uttara West Police Station. Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions of taka by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business.RAB arrested him on July 15 from Satkhira border after a week he went into hiding. The RAB later handed him over to the detective police who were tasked with investigating the case filed with Uttara West Police Station.