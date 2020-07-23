Replacement of DG-DGHS to come from the top: Zahid





The Minister made the remarks while talking to journalists at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said, "Our DG (Abul Kalam Azad) of DGHS has resigned. According to the rules it has gone to Ministry of Public Administration. The Ministry will decide next step."

Asked about the appointment of a new DG, the Minister said, "The resignation letter of the DG has gone to the Ministry of Public Administration. It will be discuss at the highest level, and if necessary, with hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A decision for the replacement will be taken after that."

Asked if any action will be taken against any other officials of DGHS involved in irregularities, he said, "We will see where there is a need for change. We will definitely look into those sides. We want proper management here and also want that people get services.

"You (journalists) will understand whether we have done well or not. The result of your exam depends on how well you have appeared in it. I think the Ministry of Health got good marks as all of us have done well during the pandemic. Our mortality rate is one and a half per cent which is 6 per cent in the USA and 10 per cent in Europe," he added.

He further said, "Our mortality rate for coronavirus is now the lowest among the most densely populated countries in the world." The good news is that the number of patients, especially in Dhaka city, has decreased. There are more than three thousand empty beds in hospitals in the capital."

The Health Minister also said that the process of recruiting 2,000 additional doctors and 3,000 technicians is underway.

Zahid Maleque claimed that the number of Covid-19 patients has declined due to better medical system.









"People are taking treatment at home. The telemedicine that we are providing is working very well. More than 4,000 doctors are giving telemedicine. That is why people are getting services at home, he added.

When asked about vaccine, the Minister said, "Vaccines for Coronavirus are being developed in many countries around the world. Which are in their third stage of development, we're in touch with those countries and also with China. We will accept whichever is good. When will we take and from whom that is the government decision."



