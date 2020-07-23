City reeling from water logging  





Many areas of Jatrabari and Narayaganj went under water due to the incessant rain. City dwellers, mostly the office-goers were facing problems in reaching their offices in the morning due to water logging and traffic jam.

The city's Lalbagh, Azimpur, Nilkhet, Aga Sadek Road, Haji Osman Ghani Road, Green Road, New Market, Dhanmondi, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani,

Kalabagan and Asad Gate have been swamped by rain water. Besides, Shantinagar, Mowchak and Kakrail also witnessed similar situations, said the locals.

Crippled vehicles remained stranded on different city streets due to water logging since the morning

People, mainly office-goers and others who went out of home for various work, found themselves in immense trouble throughout the day.

Different roads in the old town remained under water due to lack of proper drainage system.

Locals have urged the city corporation to solve the problem immediately.

However, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam on Wednesday visited the Kalunagar Pump House of Ward 14 in Dhaka South City Corporation and canal of Balurghat area at Ward 24.

The Minister further visited the Sluice Gate at Hatirjheel and Jatrabari Pump House on the same day.

The Minister held an emergency meeting with different agencies at the Secretariat on Wednesday on removing water logging from the city.

Dhaka WASA and Water Development Board (PDB) said they are engaged in removing the water by pumping it out of the city. But DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh expressed his doubt and said the Pump Houses are not working properly.

After the meeting, Minister Tajul Islam said the information provided by the Dhaka WASA and Water Development Board was not reflected during his visit to some affected areas.

Taposh said if the management of canals and water bodies located in Dhaka South be given to the DSCC, then it would be easy for the corporation to resolve water logging problem of the city.

Besides, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said they have identified 26 areas where water logging occurred for rain. They will solve 10 out of 26 areas within this year and free those from water logging, he added.















