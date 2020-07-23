Dumping of plastic waste posing threat to health, environment





Inun Nishat, eminent environment expert, said the government must consider an ecological sustainable item to face the Covid-19 and adopt some specific guidelines in regards to disposing PPEs.

"These disposal plastic items are piling up at landfill sites, confluence of river, sea and oceans, which is posing serious

threat to the eco system, terrestrial and marine life of the Sundarbans, environment, ecology and human health as well," he said while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.

According to a report published by Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO), Bangladesh alone has generated around 14,500 tonnes of PPEs and other hazardous plastic waste in March 2020.

Besides, World Health Organisation, suggested 89 million medical masks globally every month together with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million goggles and face visors.

Eminent development worker Farah Kabir, Country Director of AcitonAid Bangladesh, said the current crisis requires urgent government action to prevent long term environmental risk and health hazards.

"At this moment we need a practical guideline which the government can adopt with the help of experts and development workers," she said.

This guideline will talk about the practice of disposal of Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) for medical facilities, factories, malls, shops and local bazaars.

Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation Researcher Paval Partha said the worldwide lockdown during the pandemic initially led to positive change to the environment as it reduced significant amount of air pollution but at the same time huge amount of Covid-19 plastic items also poses serious threat to environment and ecology.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, an environmentalist and joint General Secretary of Paribesh Banchao Andolan said the current pandemic situation had made it difficult for the people to make a proper choice like using environment friendly masks and other items.

"But we have to think about alternative items. For example three layer vest cloths can be used as a mask which is environment and ecological- friendly," he said.

Anhara Rabbani, a Resilience and Environmental Sustainability Officer, said it is needed to introduce a trained taskforce to oversee nationwide management of Covid-19 related waste to prevent further degradation of the environment.

He also underscored the need for a shift in behaviour where every citizen makes a conscience choice of avoiding the use of non-cycleable plastic products in everyday life to protect the environment.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Md Sazzadul Haque, an environment thinker and academic researcher said incineration of the Covid-19 related waste is the only way of dealing with this threat.

"Being contagious in nature, the Covid-19 has the potential of further transmission through additional carrier and waste collectors and people living next to these open dumping zones," he said.

However, talking to the Daily Observer Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore M Saidur Rahman on Wednesday said they had already started to separate management of such waste.

He also said they were planning to launch a massive public awareness campaign, training for waste collectors and safe disposal of the wastes.

He said the DNCC asked PRISM, a non-government organisation managing city medical wastes, to dispose of the medical waste generated at the community level.

Dhaka South City Corporation's Additional Chief Waste Management Officer Mohamamd Mizanur Rahman admitted that the DSCC was yet to start separate Covid-19 waste management, saying that they would start it soon.















