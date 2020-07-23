Video
42 more C-19 deaths, 2,744 fresh cases in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 42 coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths and 2,744 fresh cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.
The recovery count rose to 1,17,202 after another 1,805 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana said at a virtual media briefing  in the afternoon.
She said the tally of infections has surged to 2,13,254 as 2,744 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
The health official also informed that a total of 12,050 samples were tested at 80 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.
Among the total infections, 54.96 percent patients     have recovered while 1.29 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.
The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,168 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 583 are females, which are 78.81 per cent and 21.19 per cent respectively.
District-wise, out of 2,751 fatalities till date, 48.75 per cent or 1,341 are from Dhaka division, 25.30 or 696 per cent from Chattogram, 6.51 per cent or 181 from Khulna, 5.53 per cent or 152 from Rajshahi, 4.65 per cent or 128 from Sylhet, 3.71 per cent or 102 from Barishal, 3.38 per cent or 93 from Rangpur and 2.18 per cent or 58 from Mymensingh.
Dr Nasima Said, "Some 11,976 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,050 were tested in 80 labs across the country. So far 1,066,609 samples have been tested."
Besides, some 1,805 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 117,202.
Around 54.96 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.29 per cent have died.
Currently, 59,056 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,429 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 357,876 people have completed their quarantine course.
Via the telemedicine service, everyday a total of 90 doctors and health officials in two shifts are providing Covid-19 advices, that has been availed by 111,534 people till date including 4,636 in last 24 hours. The virus has killed 619,817 people globally and infected 15,107,948 so far.


