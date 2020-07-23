

Imran phones Hasina, lauds BD steps to tackle C-19, flood situation

"The Pakistan premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at around 1:00 pm and wanted to know from her about the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh and how her government is combating the deadly disease," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media following the tele-conversation.

The telephonic conversation lasted for about 15-minute, Karim added.

The Prime Minister appraised in detail Imran Khan of the steps her government has taken for the treatment Covid-19 patients and to contain the transmission of the disease, the press secretary said.

The Prime Minister also informed Imran Khan about the current flood situation in Bangladesh when he inquired about it, Karim said.

At the beginning of the talks, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries, he added.

In October last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over telephone on the eve of the beginning of her visit to India.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his eagerness to talk with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week. Pakistan Ambassador in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui has conveyed the Pakistan Prime Minister's request to the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and urged him (Momen) to make an arrangement for this tele-talk.

A Pakistan Prime Minister's Office press release adds: While offering condolences on the loss of lives due to Covid-19 in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus.

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by Covid-19. Prime Minister Imran apprised of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also apprised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about his "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

The Prime Minister extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to the recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by this natural calamity.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in Jammu & Kashmir and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his cordial invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan is committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.















