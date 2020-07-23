Swelling rivers worsens flood



The overall flood situation in Kurigram district has deteriorated further due to the rise in water level in the Dharla and Brahmmaputra rivers. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The floodwater cut off road communications at places and left thousands of people marooned and hungry with the incessant rain continuing in the country's different places and the upstream of India.

But the situation mostly remained stable in Bogura and Sirajganj and it improved further in Rangpur and Lalmonirhat.

At the same time, river water levels at central Dhaka and nearby districts, north-eastern upper Meghna basin also continued increasing in the last 24 hours.

People in the flood affected areas face an acute shortage of food, safe drinking water and toilet facilities.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 4,024 people have been affected by diarrhoea, skin disorder, eye inflammation and bronchitis in the flood-hit areas in the last three weeks.

The health directorate also reported 67 deaths from drowning, diarrhoea, snakebite and lighting during the period.

With the recession of flood water, river erosion has taken an alarming turn in some affected areas of Kurigram, Bogura and Jamalpur districts.

According to Kurigram district relief and rehabilitation office, as mamy as 475 villages in nine upazilas have been flooded this year while 500 families are at risk of river erosion. Besides, 55,000 houses were affected by flooding and river erosion.

In Bogura and jamalpur reported that river erosion continues to engulf homesteads and farmlands. A good number of people has already lost their houses due to erosion by the rivers, report our correspondents.

Water level at Padma-Ganges basin remained stable despite huge rainfalls in the upstream, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the rain continues due to active impact of the axis of monsoon trough through Rajasthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

The BMD forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over the country.

According to FFWC report, in Kurigram, the Dharla River was flowing 63cm above the danger mark at bridge point while Brahmmaputra was 50cm beyond the danger at Chilmari point and 38cm above at Nunkhawa point.

Besides, houses of 200 families at Burirhat in Razarhat were flooded as 50-metre spar area of the 350-metre spar along the Teesta River at Burirhat point was washed away by the floodwater.

The 350-meter spar was built in 1998 at a cost of Tk3 crore. Of it, 150-metre is solid while the rest are built with soil and block.

Though the authorities concerned of the local administration are placing sand sacks for protecting the spar point but strong currents makes the work challenging, forcing many people to evacuate their houses and take shelter in other places.















