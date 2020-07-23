Govt should monitor pvt hospitals: HC





The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim said during the virtual hearing of five separate writ petitions filed seeking necessary orders to ensure treatment of patients at all hospitals across the country.

The authorities should have restrained the owners of some private hospitals from demonstrating their influence, said the HC.

The bench made the observation in response to a discussion over the owners of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital reportedly meeting with the home minister after the law enforcers raided the hospital for irregularities, court sources said.

The bench also observed that few magistrates of mobile courts are found to talk to the media to justify their actions although their duties are to conduct a mobile court on specific allegations.

The HC judge asked Attorney General Mahbubey Alam to look into this matter. Lawyer Aneek R Haque, Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, and Yeadia Zaman were present on behalf of the writ petitioners.

The attorney general told the HC that the government had taken necessary measures so that the private hospitals run properly.

The court said it did not pass any order against the doctors, but its directives are against the irregularities and mismanagement of the hospitals. At one stage of the hearing, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam sought, time from the HC to submit a compliance report on its July 6 directives.

The court granted the time and asked the government to submit the compliance report by August 16.

On July 6, the HC bench directed the health secretary and director-general of the directorate of health services (DGHS) to conduct an inquiry into the reported allegations against some private and government hospitals of denying treatment to patients during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They had been ordered to submit the inquiry report to the HC by July 21.

The DGHS submitted a partial compliance report to the HC on Wednesday through the attorney general, saying that a four-member committee headed by the civil surgeon has been formed in every district to probe the allegations against the hospitals, according to the court sources.















