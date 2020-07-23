Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:36 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
National
Budget
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Miscellaneous
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging
Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 64
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging, much to the sufferings to the city dwellers. The photo was taken from capital's Jurain on Wednesday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging
JKG Health Care executive officer remanded
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor of Satkhira daily dies with breathing complications
Govt to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
Beijing says US officials have ‘lost their minds’ over China
US targets Chinese Communist Party members in travel ban
Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft