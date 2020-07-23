JKG Health Care executive officer remanded

Shafiqul Islam, executive officer of Jobeda Khatun General (JKG) Health Care, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.

The same court also sent Jaibun Nesa Rima, owner of licensing authority of Jobeda Khatun General (JKG) Health Care, Jaibun Nesa Rima to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order, General Register Officer (GRO) Mohammad Farid Mia said.