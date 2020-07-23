US orders China to close Houston consulate, China may shut US Wuhan consulate





Washington "abruptly demanded" closure of the Houston consulate on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said. The editor of an official media outlet said China had been given 72 hours to do so.

Beijing condemned the order and threatened retaliation, but did not say what measures it might take. The State Department confirmed the decision and said the move was made "to protect American intellectual property and American's private information."

Speaking on a visit to Denmark, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered no specifics, but repeated accusations about Chinese theft of U.S. and European intellectual property, which he said were costing "hundreds of thousands of jobs."

"President Trump has said enough - we are not going to allow this to continue to happen," he told a news conference. "We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist party is going to behave. And when they don't, we are going to take action to protect the American people, protect our national security and also protect our economy and jobs.

"That's the actions that you're seeing taken by President Trump, we'll continue to engage in this," Pompeo said.

Ties between the United States and China have worsened sharply this year over a range of issues, from the novel coronavirus and telecoms gear maker Huawei to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its imposition of a new security law on Hong Kong. -REUTERS















