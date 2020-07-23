‘Drug dealer’ among 3 killed in ‘shootouts’





Ripon, an accused in 16 cases, was killed in a 'shootout' with RAB personnel in Dakshinkhan area early Wednesday.

The 'gunfight' took place around 1:30am in Ashiyan City area, RAB-1 Senior ASP Md Salahuddin confirmed the matter in the morning.

He said a team of RAB personnel, acting on a tip-off, conducted a drive in the area where a gang of drug traders was holding a clandestine meeting.

Sensing the presence of the team, the gang opened fire on the members of the elite force, prompting them to retaliate.

Drug dealer Ripon was found bullet-injured on the spot and was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A RAB man was also injured in the 'shootout'. A foreign gun, five bullets and 930 Yaba tablets were recovered from the scene.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent reported that a 'Rohingya robber' was killed during a gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.

The deceased, Rashidullah, 28, hailed from Hnila's Leda Rohingya camp. RAB claimed Rashid was one of the members of 'Khaleq Gang'. Teknaf RAB-15 operation commander Biman Chandra Karmoker said on secret information that a dacoit gang was taking position in Kerontali area at early hours, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there.















