Use modern methods to save local fish from extinction: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates National Fisheries Week by releasing fish fingerlings into the lake of Ganobahaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

"The Prime Minister has asked the people to protect the native species of fish from extinction coming out of the traditional fish farming methods by adopting advanced and modern systems," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Sheikh Hasina made this call while inaugurating the National Fisheries Week 2020formallyin the morning by releasing fish fingerlings into the lake of her official residence Ganobahaban in the city.

She said there are some 475 species of marine fish and more than 250 varieties of freshwater fish in the country. There is also a huge demand for shrimp, crabs, snails and other fisheries resources in the regional and international markets, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said as a result of investment in the fisheries sector, new jobs are being created on one hand and on the other hand the national economy is being enriched.

Realising the importance of the fish sector, the Awami League government has taken various effective and fruitful measures to protect the country's fisheries and boost fish production, she said.

"As a result, fish production has increased by more than 50 percent in the last 11 years," she said, adding that according to the 2020 report of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Bangladesh has risen to the second position in the world in terms of the growth rate of freshwater fish production.

"The country today is self-sufficient in fish production. At present, we are consuming 62.58 grams of fish against the daily demand of 60 grams per capita," said the Prime Minister praising the role of the concerned for the development of this fish sector. -UNB















