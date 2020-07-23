Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:35 AM
Ex-DU teacher Dr Raisuddin Ahmed dies

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dr Raisuddin Ahmed, a former teacher of Dhaka University (DU) geology department, passed away at a hospital in the capital early Wednesday. He was 72.
He breathed his last at Green Life Hospital around 12:50am.
Dr Raisuddin, also a former professor of Australian National University,is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.




He was buried at Belabo upazila of Narsingdi around 4pm after his namaz-e-janaza at a mosque in local area.
Ex-DU vice-chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique expressed his deep shock at the death of Dr Raisuddin Ahmed.    -UNB


