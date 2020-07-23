

Ex-DU teacher Dr Raisuddin Ahmed dies

He breathed his last at Green Life Hospital around 12:50am.

Dr Raisuddin, also a former professor of Australian National University,is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.









He was buried at Belabo upazila of Narsingdi around 4pm after his namaz-e-janaza at a mosque in local area.

Ex-DU vice-chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique expressed his deep shock at the death of Dr Raisuddin Ahmed. -UNB



