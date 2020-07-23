Two girls die falling into drain during heavy rain in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 22: Two teenage girls have died after falling into a roadside drain during heavy rain in Agrabad area of the port city.

The deceased were identified as Munni Akhter, 14, daughter of Md Yusuf and Md Jhuma, 17, daughter of Jamal.

Jahed Chowdury, official of Agrabad Fire Service, said that the girls fell down a drain while walking in the road on Tuesday afternoon as the area including roads went under water due to heavy rain and tidal water. On information, a diver team came to the spot and carried out rescue drive.

The team recovered Munni's body at night and Jhuma's body on Wednesday morning, said the official. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, 55mm rain was recorded in Chattogram in last 24 hours since 6:00am on Wednesday.







