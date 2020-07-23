Secretary Naren Das buried in Narayanganj

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division secretary of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Naren Das, who died of coronavirus, was buried at his home town in Nayapur of Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

He died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment for Corona infection at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Das was buried at 10:45am as he chose to be buried in his hometown instead of cremation as per the rituals of Hindu religion.

Das was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing complications on July 5 and later his test reports confirmed his Covid-19 infection on July 7. -UNB







