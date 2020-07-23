Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home City News

Secretary Naren Das buried in Narayanganj

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division secretary of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Naren Das, who died of coronavirus, was buried at his home town in Nayapur of Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj on Wednesday.
He died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment for Corona infection at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
Das was buried at 10:45am as he chose to be buried in his hometown instead of cremation as per the rituals of Hindu religion.
Das was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing complications on July 5 and later his test reports confirmed his Covid-19 infection on July 7.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports
Ex-DU teacher Dr Raisuddin Ahmed dies
Two girls die falling into drain during heavy rain in Ctg
Secretary Naren Das buried in Narayanganj
DNCC: Anti-mosquito drive operated at 21 hospitals
Displaced by climate change, 600 families will get new homes in Cox’s Bazar
Hefazat chief Shafi admitted to CMCH
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft