DNCC: Anti-mosquito drive operated at 21 hospitals





The drive was operated at Uttara, Mirpur-2, Mohakhali, Kawran Bazar areas of the city.

The City Corporation started the week-long drive on Saturday and visited 145 hospitals so far, said a press release.

The hospital authorities were requested to keep the hospital premises, toilets and drainage system clean and maintain sufficient awareness in this regard.

Meanwhile, no new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday.

Currently, three dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year. -UNB















