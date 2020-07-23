Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home City News

DNCC: Anti-mosquito drive operated at 21 hospitals

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Wednesday sprayed its anti-mosquito fogger at 21 hospitals to minimize the health risks to medical professionals and patients.
The drive was operated at Uttara, Mirpur-2, Mohakhali, Kawran Bazar areas of the city.
The City Corporation started the week-long drive on Saturday and visited 145 hospitals so far, said a press release.
The hospital authorities were requested to keep the hospital premises, toilets and drainage system clean and maintain sufficient awareness in this regard.
Meanwhile, no new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday.
Currently, three dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports
Ex-DU teacher Dr Raisuddin Ahmed dies
Two girls die falling into drain during heavy rain in Ctg
Secretary Naren Das buried in Narayanganj
DNCC: Anti-mosquito drive operated at 21 hospitals
Displaced by climate change, 600 families will get new homes in Cox’s Bazar
Hefazat chief Shafi admitted to CMCH
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard in a drive


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft