Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Provide financial assistance to kindergartens

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Provide financial assistance to kindergartens

Provide financial assistance to kindergartens

According to a recent media report, approximately 100 schools went up for sale as a result of pandemic fallout. The pandemic posed unprecedented challenges for many people and some of the worst victims are the owners and teachers of different kindergarten schools. Therefore, they had their back against the wall and selling their institutions was the only choice they were left with.

Due to protracted closure of educational institutions, these owners were not getting any tuition fees from their students. The amount of outstanding house rent and unpaid salaries of teachers and other staff members had been piling up. Moreover, many students and teachers at these schools have returned to their village homes as they are in serious financial hardship. Note that, most of these institutions are not run by any wealthy business houses. Many of the owners' only sources of income were their institutions, but the corona curse has made them shut down their ventures.

Now the question is what will happen to the students of those schools? Many of them have left Dhaka for only the time being. When they will return, obviously they will go back to their old schools. If the schools do not convince buyers then the owners would have no other option except shutting down the school doors permanently. Also what will happen to those schools' stakeholders is a big question. Not to mention the dropout rate will also shoot-up.

On the other hand the Primary and Mass Education Secretary claimed that the authorities of the kindergartens did not seek any financial assistance from the ministry. However, the ministry has decided that primary schools have to enrol the students of those institutions even in the middle of the academic year. But, it would be a serious problem for the students of grade five as they have to attend their Primary School Certificate exam (PSC) in November. Therefore, we can expect a major disaster is looming, in the passing rate or a huge number of students who are likely to become dropouts in their early academic life.





In addition, the experts assume that if the corona pandemic lingers then approximately 60,000 kindergartens may have to close all their activities permanently. Now, it is time for the government to pay special attention to the kindergarten schools by assessing how many kindergartens are in crisis and providing them adequate financial assistance. The government should also ensure that students of closed kindergartens are admitted in their local primary schools. The local governments, Chairmen and councillors may assist the government in this regard.

On that note, we recommend cancelling the PSC examination for this year as it would be quite difficult to handle this huge number of students amid a pandemic. Also the curriculum needs further modification. We don't expect to witness a huge dropout scenario especially in the primary education level. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Provide financial assistance to kindergartens
Oxford vaccine: Light at the end of the tunnel
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Poor health research facility at universities
Justice for Fahim
Export earnings target puzzling
Except one, many Shaheds are still at large
Gear up rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft