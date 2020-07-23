

Provide financial assistance to kindergartens



Due to protracted closure of educational institutions, these owners were not getting any tuition fees from their students. The amount of outstanding house rent and unpaid salaries of teachers and other staff members had been piling up. Moreover, many students and teachers at these schools have returned to their village homes as they are in serious financial hardship. Note that, most of these institutions are not run by any wealthy business houses. Many of the owners' only sources of income were their institutions, but the corona curse has made them shut down their ventures.



Now the question is what will happen to the students of those schools? Many of them have left Dhaka for only the time being. When they will return, obviously they will go back to their old schools. If the schools do not convince buyers then the owners would have no other option except shutting down the school doors permanently. Also what will happen to those schools' stakeholders is a big question. Not to mention the dropout rate will also shoot-up.



On the other hand the Primary and Mass Education Secretary claimed that the authorities of the kindergartens did not seek any financial assistance from the ministry. However, the ministry has decided that primary schools have to enrol the students of those institutions even in the middle of the academic year. But, it would be a serious problem for the students of grade five as they have to attend their Primary School Certificate exam (PSC) in November. Therefore, we can expect a major disaster is looming, in the passing rate or a huge number of students who are likely to become dropouts in their early academic life.











In addition, the experts assume that if the corona pandemic lingers then approximately 60,000 kindergartens may have to close all their activities permanently. Now, it is time for the government to pay special attention to the kindergarten schools by assessing how many kindergartens are in crisis and providing them adequate financial assistance. The government should also ensure that students of closed kindergartens are admitted in their local primary schools. The local governments, Chairmen and councillors may assist the government in this regard.



