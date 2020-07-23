Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:34 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mango can be source of  foreign currency

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir

The people of Bangladesh consider mango as the king of the country's fruits and it is popularly known as summer fruits but quality of ripe mangoes are available in rainy season. The reputation of the juicy sweet-smelling fruit has spread beyond the land's boundaries over the years.

Countless travellers who visited Bengal in different times have carried the fruit's reputation to their respective countries. Although the fruit is abundantly grown in India and some South, Southeast Asian countries like China and Vietnam, the mangoes of Bangladesh stand out with their unique taste, flavour and quality. Considered the 'king of the fruits', mangoes are loved by all classes of people. It is generally sweet, although the taste and texture of the flesh varies upon consumption but green (raw) mangoes are sour to have a tasty different flavour. Mango and mango products can be exported if there is proper initiatives and support.





Because of test and flavor, Bangladesh's mango has achieved reputation. Government should take initiative for proper distribution and export abroad this juicy fruit.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango can be source of  foreign currency
Politicians debate postponing Hong Kong election
The significance of Hajj in Islam
General Stackpole, a tribute to a friend of Bangladesh
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
India’s favorite crime is lynching
Improvement of Dhaka’s air quality
UN reform essential but unlikely to happen


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft