Mango can be source of  foreign currency







The people of Bangladesh consider mango as the king of the country's fruits and it is popularly known as summer fruits but quality of ripe mangoes are available in rainy season. The reputation of the juicy sweet-smelling fruit has spread beyond the land's boundaries over the years.



Countless travellers who visited Bengal in different times have carried the fruit's reputation to their respective countries. Although the fruit is abundantly grown in India and some South, Southeast Asian countries like China and Vietnam, the mangoes of Bangladesh stand out with their unique taste, flavour and quality. Considered the 'king of the fruits', mangoes are loved by all classes of people. It is generally sweet, although the taste and texture of the flesh varies upon consumption but green (raw) mangoes are sour to have a tasty different flavour. Mango and mango products can be exported if there is proper initiatives and support.











Because of test and flavor, Bangladesh's mango has achieved reputation. Government should take initiative for proper distribution and export abroad this juicy fruit.



Md Zillur Rahaman

