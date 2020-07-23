

General Stackpole, a tribute to a friend of Bangladesh "All of my fellow Officers, soldiers and I who participated in rescue operations in Bangladesh always believed God had created an opportunity for us to earn the love and respect of the Bangladesh people, who decorated our name as 'Sea Angels' and that is more precious to us than heaven."

-Lt-Gen, Henry Stackpole



Millions of people throughout Bangladesh owe a great debt, many their lives, to Lt. Gen. Henry "Hank " C. Stackpole, who died last month. General Stackpole was one of the greatest friends this nation ever had and I'm proud to say he was a dear friend of mine.



On 28th April 1991, Bangladesh was amidst the worse cyclonic conditions imaginable. Hundreds of lives were lost and thousands more were on the brink of perishing. He came to the rescue of Bangladesh with 8,000 marines, 32 helicopters and 12 war ships including one nuclear war ship S S Tarwoya. Begum Khaleda Zia, who had just taken oath on 20th March as PM for the first time, was numbed by the disastrous events unfolding around her. We were all in a state of shock.



As the Deputy Press Secretary to President Shahabuddin Ahmed, the former Chief Justice, I suggested him to withdraw some secretaries, high-ranking officers of the Bangladesh Secretariat, and some generals together with rankers from Dhaka and Chittagong Cantonments and deploy them to cyclone affected offshore islands to aid in the rescue operations along with the American Forces.



Accepting my proposal President Justice Shahbuddin deployed one secretary, 160 different ranking Civil Officers and two Army Generals with 3,000 rankers. History will recall that in 1991 thousands of people, men, women and children, were displaced, homeless and facing sure death if not for him. Hundreds of people had been washed out to sea and floating in the water like dead fish, during the worst cyclone ever struck Bangladesh. Mr Mokammel Haque, a Secretary to the Government, was appointed Chief Co-ordinator and me as Deputy Co-ordinator.



President Bush commanded US Forces to liberate Kuwait from occupation of Iraqi Army in 1991. After completion of their mission in Kuwait majority of US Forces went back home. But when Cyclone hit Bangladesh, President George H W Bush asked some of them under the command of General Stackpole to come for the recue and relief operation in a Muslim country, Bangladesh. It was mainly to earn goodwill and admiration of the Muslim nations, particularly the Muslims of the Middle Eastern countries.



In this backdrop Mrs Quell, wife of the American Vice President visited Bangladesh to boost the morale of the American Forces. Mrs Quell met them and congratulated them for their great humanitarian services for which Muslim world by that time had learnt that US Forces recognized and renamed by Bangladesh as "Angles".



I accompanied Mrs Quell and General Stackpole in her helicopter to act as their interpreter, when she visited some Cyclone affected Islands and services of US Forces there. She also spoke to the local people and assured them all support and helped of US Forces. She was very pleased to see countless families were rescued by the Bangladesh-American teams.



To honour the vast contributions made by the General and his Forces "Sea Angels", on April 30, 2006, the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers Association arranged a special reception for General Stackpole and his colleagues, at Hotel Lake Shore in Gulshan. Grandson of our Father of the Nation and son of the present Prime Minister, Mr Shojib Wazed Joy was Special Guest. I delivered the welcome address then both Mr. Joy and I presented gold medals to General Stackpole and to some of his other colleagues.

General Stackpole and the members of Sea Angles at a reception given by BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers Association at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on 30th April, 2006. Secretary General of the Association Mr. Musa and Grandson of the father of the nation Sajeeb Wajed Joy presented gold medal to him.

In his speech the General said: "All of my fellow officers, soldiers and I who participated in rescue operations in Bangladesh always believed God had created an opportunity for us to earn love and respect of the Bangladesh people, who decorated our name as 'Sea Angels' and that is more precious to us than heaven,".



In my welcome address I said: "There are many close-by neighboring countries around Bangladesh, but none came forward to rescue us. General Stackpole and his forces, on the other hand, came thousands of kilometres away to save the lives of our dying people. That's why the people of Bangladesh very genuinely named you "Sea Angels" with the highest love and profound appreciation, because that's what you are."



It is a documented truth that Lt.-Gen. Stackpole and his forces saved the lives of at least 66,000 people from the offshore area of our islands in and the around Bay of Bengal, but there could have been many more. In tribute to the success of his rescue mission, the operation became known as "Sea Angels of Bangladesh".



The highly decorated Marine Corps Stackpole was in the Marine Corps for 37 years, retiring in 1994. His last active duty assignment was as the commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific at Camp H.M. Smith on Oahu. He died on May 29 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was in his 80s. With the majority of media coverage devoted to Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic reports, the news only reached me earlier today. I was numb and grief stricken when I heard. Not because he died, that's a normal occurrence, but because I was not able to express my condolences to his wife Vivien Stackpole. The couple was married for more than 55 years.

Throughout the rescue mission in 1991, I was privileged to be up-close to him and to get to know him a bit more than most of others. We became friends and kept in touch for many years, but as many friendships pan out one tends to take people for granted, somewhat believing they will be around forever and there to pick-up your phone call when you choose to phone. We also met and warmly embraced was in 2000 at the Disaster Management Conference in Hawaii. I had proposed to the conference that it declares Bangladesh as "Bangladesh Disaster Model Country". He seconded the proposal and spoke in favour about it with great gusto and enthusiasm.



Today, 30-years later, the operation is still recognized as the reference 'handbook' whenever national disaster strikes anywhere in the world and it is being taught to university students studying Disaster Management across the world. Lt. Gen. Henry "Hank " C. Stackpole will be remembered by us as a hero and a friend, who saved the lives of thousands of Bengalis in 1991 and, perhaps millions through his disaster management initiatives. I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive Bangladesh's highest honour, even now, posthumously.



On behalf of the people whose lives he saved in 1991, I thank him and wish him eternal happiness. May he rest in peace. Hank, it has been an enormous honour and pleasure knowing you. You will never be forgotten.

Muhammad Musa, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh















