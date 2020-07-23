

India’s favorite crime is lynching



The local police claimed that the Bangladeshis had illegally entered Karimganj district 'to steal cows'. Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, in a written statement, said three unidentified Bangladeshis were killed by unknown miscreants on Saturday.



"Our investigation has found that the Bangladeshis crossed the border to steal cows from the Bogrijan area," he added. "A rope, fence cutter, and wire along with food were found with the deceased. The bodies have been handed over and a larger investigation has been launched," the statement mentioned the story will not be allowed to end here!



An act of barbarism and mob lynching is a cruel, inhuman act; and is the most depraved form of violence. We have seen in the past, how the holy cross and the lynching trees have interpreted each other. Both had turned out to be public spectacles, shameful events, instruments of punishment reserved for the most despised people in society.



India's national crime just took a new turn towards public lynching of the minorities in the country. At the receiving end of death are mostly Muslims, Christians and Dalits, who are discriminated on great public demand. It is not the creature of an hour, the sudden outburst of uncontrolled fury, or the unspeakable brutality of an insane mob.



Any genuine theology and any genuine preaching of the Christian gospel must be measured against the test of the scandal of the cross and the lynching tree. 'Jesus did not die a gentle death like Socrates, with his cup of hemlock. Rather, he died like a (lynched black victim) or a common (black) criminal in torment, on the tree of shame.' The crowd's shout 'Crucify him!' (Mk 15:14) anticipated the white mob's shout 'Lynch him!' Jesus' agonizing final cry of abandonment from the cross, 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?' (Mk 15:34). And the story shall not be allowed to end here.



Mob Lynching has become a norm across India, and it is hoped that people from all quarters would do well to realize that lynching knows no religion, sect, caste, creed or race. Can any soul justify that one cause to Lynch is greater than the other? These are all acts of violence and must be punished, as such. Remember, the acts of racial outbursts against Nigerian students who were suspected of dealing in drugs, the lynching of people who were suspected of transporting beef, the fatwas are given to the local communities to kill people, as well as the recent killing of a 70-year-old sage and two others by an angry mob, are all various facets of Mob Lynching.

A similar pattern follows throughout: an all-pervading notion of acting the judge, jury and executioner on the very spot, heightened sense to do justice by handing over the most grotesque punishment, through maiming and lynching while the crowd around cheers in unison.



The Supreme Court of India in the 'Kangaroo Courts' case had come down heavily on such "extra-judicial murders" and categorically asserted that this lynching is antithetical to the rule of law. In July 2018, the Supreme Court of India had passed specific guidelines on preventive, corrective and punitive aspects of lynching and directed the State Governments to give effect to them as soon as possible.



When one political/religious/social sect remains quiet and does not condemn such barbarous lynching, they forget that it would be their turn next, for you have taught the crowds to take law into their own hands, and very soon they will resort to the very same treatment.



Any student of history would be quick to draw parallels with the Mob Guillotine horrors that streets of Paris witnessed during the French Revolution in 1793. We are all familiar with the mass carnage that witnessed speediest of public trials, bald accusations and emotional speeches to incite the mob to kill every known philosopher, aristocrat, nobles, priests, soldiers and social leaders.



The Reign of Terror as it was popularly called had witnessed the arrest of over 300000 people, executions of over 17000 individuals by and at the instance of Maximillian Robespierre who orchestrated the death of countless opponents by resorting to mob lynching. Karma had its say and in July 1794, Robespierre was arrested and condemned to the same guillotine.



As history has taught us on countless occasions, mob justice is a symptom of the failure of the State to keep its promise of the effective dispensation of justice. Resorting to mob lynching is an affront to the dignity of human beings, the constitutional commitments guaranteed under the Constitution, and a serious breach of every International commitment to Human Rights.



I hope India's charged masses revisit their history or else, they will soon find a place in one.

The writer is a former educator

