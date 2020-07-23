Fake doctor jailed in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 22: A fake eye physician was jailed for six months in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

He is Palash Kanti Saha, 40, son of Haridas Saha of Dumuritala Village in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.

Mathbaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Urmi Bhoumik conducted a mobile court on allegation of an aggrieved patient and arrested him from a room of a boarding house in New Market area of Mathbaria Municipality. Police also seized writing pad of Pirojpur Eye Hospital and slip of Pirojpur General Hospital.