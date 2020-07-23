25,000 poor families get help





NATORE: Rice has been distributed among 22,124 helpless families in Baraigram Upazila and free medical care was provided to a pregnant woman who lost her house due to flood in Naldanga Upazila of the district.

A total of 22,124 ultra poor families of two municipalities and seven unions in Baraigram Upazila are getting rice free of cost ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Bonpara Municipality Mayor Professor KM Zakir Hossen inaugurated the distribution on Wednesday.

Upazila project implementation office sources said the families will get the rice through Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) card.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdur Razzak said, already, 221.24 metric tons of rice has been allocated for the families.

Among others, upazila Awami League (AL) President Abdul Kuddus Miazi, and Upazila Vice Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata were also present at the programme.

On the other hand, a pregnant woman whose family lost their house in the current flood got necessary medical care in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah-Al- Mamun provided the help to the woman Suraiya Akhter, daughter of Shariful Islam of Banshila Village in the upazila.

Shariful Islam said they took shelter at the house of one Binnas Ali in the adjacent Shyamnagar Village as the floor damaged their house.

Getting information by local journalists, UNO Abdullah-Al-Mamun went to the house along with a doctor, three health workers, medicines, and some foods and assured the family of all kinds of help.

KURIGRAM: An NGO Eco-Social Development Organisation (ESDO) distributed different items and cash among 2,218 flood-hit families in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

As part of the distribution, the 2,218 families got hygiene and fast aid kits, 50 of the total 2,218 families got tents, and each family got cash Tk 3,000.

ESDO is providing the assistance to the people of 12 unions in five upazilas of Kurigram with the help of Start Fund Bangladesh and UK Aid.

During the distribution, ESDO Senior Co-ordinator Nirmol Majumder, Project Manager of SEEDS project Md Anwar Hossen, Project Manager of SWAPNA project Arun Chandra Adhikary, and Fulbari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Harun-or-Rashid were also present.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Nagarpur Upazila Administration distributed relief materials among 300 flood-hit families of Daptiar and Sahbatpur unions here in the district.

As flood waters caused by rise of the water level of the Jamuna River submerged the low-lying areas under the two unions, the upazila administration distributed relief materials among the affected people.

Nagarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syed Faezul Islam, Daptiar UP Chairman Firoz Siddiqi, Nagarpur Upazila Unit AL leader Shajahan Siraj Panna and Daptiar UP Unit AL President Mohammad Abul Hashem, among others, were present during relief distribution.















At least 22,124 helpless families were distributed rice and 2,519 flood-affected families received different assistances in three districts- Natore, Kurigram and Tangail.NATORE: Rice has been distributed among 22,124 helpless families in Baraigram Upazila and free medical care was provided to a pregnant woman who lost her house due to flood in Naldanga Upazila of the district.A total of 22,124 ultra poor families of two municipalities and seven unions in Baraigram Upazila are getting rice free of cost ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.Bonpara Municipality Mayor Professor KM Zakir Hossen inaugurated the distribution on Wednesday.Upazila project implementation office sources said the families will get the rice through Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) card.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdur Razzak said, already, 221.24 metric tons of rice has been allocated for the families.Among others, upazila Awami League (AL) President Abdul Kuddus Miazi, and Upazila Vice Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata were also present at the programme.On the other hand, a pregnant woman whose family lost their house in the current flood got necessary medical care in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Sunday.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah-Al- Mamun provided the help to the woman Suraiya Akhter, daughter of Shariful Islam of Banshila Village in the upazila.Shariful Islam said they took shelter at the house of one Binnas Ali in the adjacent Shyamnagar Village as the floor damaged their house.Getting information by local journalists, UNO Abdullah-Al-Mamun went to the house along with a doctor, three health workers, medicines, and some foods and assured the family of all kinds of help.KURIGRAM: An NGO Eco-Social Development Organisation (ESDO) distributed different items and cash among 2,218 flood-hit families in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.As part of the distribution, the 2,218 families got hygiene and fast aid kits, 50 of the total 2,218 families got tents, and each family got cash Tk 3,000.ESDO is providing the assistance to the people of 12 unions in five upazilas of Kurigram with the help of Start Fund Bangladesh and UK Aid.During the distribution, ESDO Senior Co-ordinator Nirmol Majumder, Project Manager of SEEDS project Md Anwar Hossen, Project Manager of SWAPNA project Arun Chandra Adhikary, and Fulbari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Harun-or-Rashid were also present.NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Nagarpur Upazila Administration distributed relief materials among 300 flood-hit families of Daptiar and Sahbatpur unions here in the district.As flood waters caused by rise of the water level of the Jamuna River submerged the low-lying areas under the two unions, the upazila administration distributed relief materials among the affected people.Nagarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syed Faezul Islam, Daptiar UP Chairman Firoz Siddiqi, Nagarpur Upazila Unit AL leader Shajahan Siraj Panna and Daptiar UP Unit AL President Mohammad Abul Hashem, among others, were present during relief distribution.