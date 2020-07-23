Rooppur NPP: First set of fuel being loaded into Russian reactor





Fuel loading marks the beginning of the physical start-up of a NPP. The plant is operated by Rosatom's Electric Power Division Rosenergoatom.

Rosenergoatom's Director General Andrei Petrov said, beginning of physical start-up means all works associated with construction of the unit are complete.

Once the fuel loading is completed, the reactor will be brought to a minimum controllable power level (up to 1%). The physical launch will be followed by the power start-up, trial operation, and integrated testing.

The power unit is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021. It will replace the RBMK-1000 reactor-equipped power unit 2 of Leningrad NPP-1, which will be shut down at the end of this year after 45 years of service.

The VVER-1200 is the flagship of Rosatom's Generation 3+ PWR-type reactor and the world's only Generation 3+ design in serial construction. Unit No. 2 at the Leningrad-2NPP is going to be the fourth in the series following units No. 1 and 2 at the Novovoronezh-2 NPP, launched in 2016 and 2019 respectively, and unit No. 1 at the Leningrad-2 NPP, launched in 2017.

The innovative Generation 3+ power unit, equipped with the VVER-1200 reactor, has a number of advantages compared to its previous generation (VVER-1000). It is 20 per cent more powerful; number of personnel operating the reactor is less by 30 to 40 pc; and the lifetime of the reactor is double i.e. 60 years, with the provision of extending by another 20 years.















PABNA, July 22: The first set of 163 nuclear fuel assemblies is being loaded into the VVER-1200 reactor of power unit 2 at Leningrad NPP-2 in Russia, a reference unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bangladesh.Fuel loading marks the beginning of the physical start-up of a NPP. The plant is operated by Rosatom's Electric Power Division Rosenergoatom.Rosenergoatom's Director General Andrei Petrov said, beginning of physical start-up means all works associated with construction of the unit are complete.Once the fuel loading is completed, the reactor will be brought to a minimum controllable power level (up to 1%). The physical launch will be followed by the power start-up, trial operation, and integrated testing.The power unit is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021. It will replace the RBMK-1000 reactor-equipped power unit 2 of Leningrad NPP-1, which will be shut down at the end of this year after 45 years of service.The VVER-1200 is the flagship of Rosatom's Generation 3+ PWR-type reactor and the world's only Generation 3+ design in serial construction. Unit No. 2 at the Leningrad-2NPP is going to be the fourth in the series following units No. 1 and 2 at the Novovoronezh-2 NPP, launched in 2016 and 2019 respectively, and unit No. 1 at the Leningrad-2 NPP, launched in 2017.The innovative Generation 3+ power unit, equipped with the VVER-1200 reactor, has a number of advantages compared to its previous generation (VVER-1000). It is 20 per cent more powerful; number of personnel operating the reactor is less by 30 to 40 pc; and the lifetime of the reactor is double i.e. 60 years, with the provision of extending by another 20 years.