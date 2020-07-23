Teacher dies falling from tree at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, July 22: A teacher, who was injured after falling from a tree in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, has died on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Abdus Samad, son of late Saber Mandol of Debila Village in the upazila, was the assistant head teacher of Debila High School.

Local sources said Abdus Samad fell from a mango tree on Sunday while he was collecting fruits, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to Rajshahi Mahanagar Clinic, where he died in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Upazila Secondary School Teacher-Employee Association's President Sazedur Rahman Sazzad and General Secretary Abdul Haqib expressed their condolences to the deceased's family members.







