Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Panchagarh and Narayanganj, on Tuesday.  
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A bus helper was killed and 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Habirbari area under Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Sharif Khan, 35, was the son of late Idris Ali Khan of Bapti Mor area in Muktagachha Upazila of the district.
Sources said following the accident, Sharif Khan died on the spot.
BODA, PANCHAGARH: A pharmaceutical trader was killed in a road accident in Fire Service Bypass area on the Panchagarh-Debiganj Road in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 38, son of late Amirul Islam of Sarderpara area in the municipality.
Police and local sources said a Panchagarh-bound brick-laden Mahindra (local vehicle) hit Tariqul in Fire Service Bypass area in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he was rushed to Boda hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tariqul dead.
However, police seized the vehicle, but its driver managed to flee scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Haider Md Asheafuzzaman confirmed the incident.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A construction worker, who sustained severe injuries as a motorcycle hit him in Sonargaon Upazila of the district, has died at Friendship Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday night.
Deceased Jubair Jabed was a resident of ward No.9 under Sonargaon Municipality.
Local sources said a speeding motorcycle hit Jubair in Sahapur area on Sunday night, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He had been admitted there and given treatment for two days.
Later, the construction worker was shifted to Friendship Hospital in Dhaka's Matuail, where he died while undergoing treatment.
Inspector of Sonargaon PS Sharif Ahmed said legal action will be taken if police receive a written complaint.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake doctor jailed in Pirojpur
Bonpara Municipality Mayor in Natore Professor KM Zakir Hossen
Eco-Social Development Organisation distributed different items
25,000 poor families get help
Rooppur NPP: First set of fuel being loaded into Russian reactor
Teacher dies falling from tree at Bagatipara
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts
2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft