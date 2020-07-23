3 killed in road mishaps in three districts





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A bus helper was killed and 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Habirbari area under Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Sharif Khan, 35, was the son of late Idris Ali Khan of Bapti Mor area in Muktagachha Upazila of the district.

Sources said following the accident, Sharif Khan died on the spot.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A pharmaceutical trader was killed in a road accident in Fire Service Bypass area on the Panchagarh-Debiganj Road in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 38, son of late Amirul Islam of Sarderpara area in the municipality.

Police and local sources said a Panchagarh-bound brick-laden Mahindra (local vehicle) hit Tariqul in Fire Service Bypass area in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Boda hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tariqul dead.

However, police seized the vehicle, but its driver managed to flee scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Haider Md Asheafuzzaman confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A construction worker, who sustained severe injuries as a motorcycle hit him in Sonargaon Upazila of the district, has died at Friendship Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Deceased Jubair Jabed was a resident of ward No.9 under Sonargaon Municipality.

Local sources said a speeding motorcycle hit Jubair in Sahapur area on Sunday night, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He had been admitted there and given treatment for two days.

Later, the construction worker was shifted to Friendship Hospital in Dhaka's Matuail, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Inspector of Sonargaon PS Sharif Ahmed said legal action will be taken if police receive a written complaint.















