Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:32 AM
2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

A woman and a girl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Laxmipur, on Sunday.
JAMALPUR: A woman allegedly committed suicide in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Labanya Akter, 25, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Ismail Hossain, a resident of Bilbalia Village in the upazila. Police sources said locals saw the hanging body of Labanya at her house at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.  
Sub-Inspector of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Fatema Akhter, 20, was the daughter of Late Sirajul Islam of Ludhua Village under Keroa Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Fatema was suffering from frustration over poverty.
Neighbours found her hanging body in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.  The deceased's uncle Shariful Islam lodged an unnatural death case with Raipur PS in this connection.   
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur PS Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident.









