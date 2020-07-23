Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:32 AM
Two murdered in two dists

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a housewife were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.  
BOGURA: A suspected drug trader was killed in a shootout between two gangs in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Al Amin Sheikh alias Rabbi, 37, was a resident of Sultanganj area in the district town. He was accused in seven cases, including of murder, arms and drug.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonaton Chakraborty said hearing sounds of gun shots, a police team rushed to an orchard in Nurani Intersection area of the district town.
Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the drug traders fled the scene.
Police, however, found bullet-hit Al Amin on the spot and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police also recovered a shooter gun and two bullets from the scene, the ASP added.
KISHOREGANJ: A housewife was killed allegedly by her husband over family feud in Dagdaga Village of Pakundia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mahfuza Aktar, 35, was the wife of Abu Bakar of the village. She was the daughter of Md Sohrab Uddin of Beroi Khalerpar area under Pagla Police Station (PS) in Mymensingh.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakundia PS Mofizur Rahman said they were married around 12 years ago.
The couple locked in an altercation over family feud on Tuesday.
Later, the husband allegedly hacked her to death while she was sleeping and fled away.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case was filed with Pakundia PS in this connection, the OC added.


