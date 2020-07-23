Video
Meghna erosion threatens Chandpur Town

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, July 22: The Meghna River is threatening to erode about 90-metre area at Puraton Bazaar in the district town.
Every year in the rainy season, Meghna threatens to erode the area. At that time, the current in the river is stronger.
In the last few days, Meghna has reached nearer to the town. Different establishments are likely to be eroded at any time.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) dumped 15,000 pieces of sand bags at the threatened points. In this connection, a total of Tk 90 lakh has been allocated on an emergency basis.
Executive Engineer of Chandpur BWDB Babul Akhter said this initiative will check the Meghna erosion.
He pointed out that no initiative to repair the Chandpur Town Protection Dam has been taken in the last 10 years.
A Tk 400 crore project to check river erosion and repair the dam was sent to the authorities concerned last year, but no allocation was granted.
Besides, due to lifting of sand illegally with dredgers from Shatnol to Haimchar, the Tk 300 crore dam is under the threat of erosion.
Setting many dredgers in the river, the influential quarters are lifting sand illegally at the very nose of the administration. So, the dam including the life and properties of the locals are also under threat.
If the sand lifting cannot be stopped immediately, the dam cannot be protected from the Meghna erosion, said locals and officials.


