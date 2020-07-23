Video
Mokhlesur successful in farming dragon fruit

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, July 22: Mokhlesur Rahman of Dighakandi Village under Shukundi Union in Monohardi Upazila of the district has been successful in farming dragon fruit.
He has already started lifting the fruit from his firstly cultivated dragon orchard. He is first to grow the fruit in his village.
His success has inspired other farmers in the locality. His father Freedom Fighter Tamij Uddin Master is a retired head teacher of a local school.
Mokhlesur passed his HSC from a local college. He is now known as a dragon farmer in his area.
While talking to this correspondent at his dragon orchard, Mokhlesur said, after passing HSC, he ran a job at a local NGO for seven years. Leaving that job, he started dragon farming in consultation with a local dragon farmer.
He took lease of 70-decimal land from a neighbouring farmer at Tk 2.50 lakh for 10 years. He set up 450 pillars in his land. On the top of each pillar, an old tyre of easy-bike was tied. He has planted 1,800 dragon saplings in his orchard.
He has so far spent Tk 13 to 14 lakh in this connection. For favourable weather, the plants have been healthy and mature. The garden is now running one year.
Dragon fruit blooms in the ninth month after plantation and starts giving fruit at the tenth month. The yield at Mokhlesur's garden in the first year has been good. People from different areas are coming to see his garden and purchase the fruit.
He is selling the fruit at profitable rates. He has already sold dragon fruits worth Tk 1 lakh.
He added after blooming, the fruits appear within 20 to 25 days. Each tree gives fruits for 20 years. Per kg dragon fruit is selling at Tk 500 to 600 in the market.   
For an extra income, he has started producing saplings from the leftover parts of the dragon plants. After few days, these saplings will give him extra profits, he said.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Ayesha Akhter said the land and weather of this area is suitable for dragon farming.
"We provided proper advice after visiting the garden," she added.











