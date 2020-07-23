Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:32 AM
Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Kurigram, on Tuesday.  
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A college student was electrocuted in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Balaram Rajbangshi, 22, an inhabitant of Bahuria Village in the upazila. He was a second year honours student of Mirzapur Government College.
Bahuria Ward No.1 Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Samad Sheikh said Balaram Rajbangshi came in contact with a live electric wire while crossing Vaora Beel riding on a boat in the morning, leaving him critically injured. He jumped into the water from the boat after the incident. Later, locals recovered the body.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A battery-run auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted at Hokdanga Bakshipara Village under Thetrai Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Shahidul Islam, 30, was the son of Koppur Ali of the village.
Local UP Chairman Ayub Ali Sarker confirmed the incident and said the deceased was charging the battery of his auto-rickshaw in the morning. At one stage, he was electrocuted.
Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.


