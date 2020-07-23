46 more contract corona in three districts





JOYPURHAT: Some 23 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 651 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

The test reports of 106 people came from Dhaka in the morning where the 23 were found positive for the virus, said Dr Selim.

However, the corona infected people have been kept at the isolation ward of Gopinathpur Institute of Health Technology in Akkelpur Upazila.

Meanwhile, 412 people have been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BAGERHAT: Some 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 433 here.

District CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Mongla, three in Kachua and Sharankhola each, two in Sadar, one in Chitalmari and one in Fakirhat upazilas.

A housewife died with coronavirus symptoms on Sunday. Her test report came in the morning where she found positive for the virus, said Dr KM Humayun Kabir.

So far, 260 people have been recovered from the virus while 10 died of it in the district, the CS

added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Nandigram UNO Sharmin Akhter tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Tuesday.

UNO Sharmin Akhter confirmed the information adding that, she is now at isolation at her residence.

She said she was not suffering with the virus symptoms except having fever.

Her two children, husband and housemaid were not infected with the virus, the UNO added.















