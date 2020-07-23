Hilsa hardly found in Meghna, prices soar





Concerned sources said the price is higher due to poor arrival of hilsa.

A customer Hajji Gias Hawlader said, "I have come to market in search of hilsa. But the price is high. I don't know when it will be within purchasing capacity."

The Bengali months Ashar and Shraban comprise rainy season. Ashar has gone witnessing dismal hilsa arrival.

Like previous years, the fishing trawlers have gone to the Meghna River at Char Fasson in search of hilsa. But the catches are not satisfactory this time.

This season the picture in hilsa markets is totally different. Trader Shahjahan at Char Fasson Bazaar said, earlier huge hilsa would arrive here, and the prices were cheaper.

Another Bashir Halder said, "Every year I get some profits by selling hilsa. But this year it is dull."

Traders said the rain which prompts hilsa to rivers from sea has not occurred yet. As a result, the hilsa catch is poor.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossen Minar said, due to climate change, hilsas are taking time to enter the river.

He also said hilsas require drifting rain and eastern breeze, but such rain and breeze are absent till now, and so hilsas are invisible.

He added, in the absence of congenial atmosphere, the hilsas cannot enter into sweet water. But, by mid-August, there will be expected arrival of hilsas.















