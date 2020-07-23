Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:32 AM
Three die of coronavirus in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman and a police member died of coronavirus in three districts- Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Joypurhat.
GOPALGANJ: A local Awami League (AL) leader of Sadar Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Kurmitala General Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Mahamud Alam, 50, a resident of Kalpur Village in the upazila, was a leader of Boiltali Union Unit AL.
He tested positive for coronavirus on July 17. His wife was also found positive for the virus. They were undergoing treatment at his home since then. Following the deterioration of their condition, they were taken to Kurmitala General Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday where he died in the morning.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the death in the afternoon.     
KISHOREGANJ: A woman died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the ICU of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in the district on Tuesday.  
The deceased was identified as Roxana Ahmed, 60, wife of late Tomij Uddin of Gourango Bazar area in the district town.
Earlier, she tested positive for the virus on July 12.
Residential Medical Officer of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital Md Abidur Rahman Bhuiyan Jimmy confirmed the death.
JOYPURHAT: The sample report of police member Asaduzzaman came positive on Monday night in the district, four days after his death.
Superintendent of Police Mohammad Salam Kabir confirmed the matter at 8:30pm.
Asaduzzaman, 52, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Naogaon District, died with corona symptoms at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on July 14. His sample was collected on that day.
Total 34 police members have been infected with the virus in the district till Monday.


