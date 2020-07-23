US defence chief to visit China





WASHINGTON, July 22: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper plans to visit China for talks on how to improve two-way communications in a crisis as geopolitical tensions between the superpowers rise and concerns mount over a potential South China Sea flashpoint.Esper said on Tuesday that he hopes to make the trip before year-end to "establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong."Last week, the United States formally declared Beijing's pursuit of territory and resources in South China Sea as illegal, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Southeast Asian countries against China's.It has also downgraded relations with Hong Kong after China implemented a new security law in violation of its promises of autonomy for the territory. -AFP