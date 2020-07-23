Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

India journalist shot dead for reporting harassment of niece

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, July 22: An Indian journalist has died after he was shot in the head by the men he had accused of harassing his niece, police say. Vikram Joshi, 35, died on Wednesday - two days after he was shot in Uttar Pradesh state's Ghaziabad district.
Police have arrested nine men in connection with the attack.  His brother told the media that the police failed to investigate Joshi's complaint and that allowed the men to plan the "revenge attack". The district police chief has suspended two officers and ordered an inquiry.
The attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among Vikram Joshi's colleagues and journalists across the country. The footage shows a group of men forcibly stopping his motorbike and then beating him up before firing at him. His two daughters, aged 5 and 11, were with him.
After the attack, his elder daughter can be seen sitting beside him, even as cars and people pass by.  Journalists and opposition politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, have tweeted, questioning the state of law and order in UP.     -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China giant panda gives birth
India cancels Amarnath Yatra
US defence chief to visit China
NY, Chicago vow court action if Trump sends in federal agents
India journalist shot dead for reporting harassment of niece
Nobel Prize banquet  cancelled for first time since 1956 over coronavirus
Xi calls for new achievements in China-Saudi Arabia ties
Malaysia drops Rohingya caning


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft