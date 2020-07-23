India journalist shot dead for reporting harassment of niece





Police have arrested nine men in connection with the attack. His brother told the media that the police failed to investigate Joshi's complaint and that allowed the men to plan the "revenge attack". The district police chief has suspended two officers and ordered an inquiry.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among Vikram Joshi's colleagues and journalists across the country. The footage shows a group of men forcibly stopping his motorbike and then beating him up before firing at him. His two daughters, aged 5 and 11, were with him.

After the attack, his elder daughter can be seen sitting beside him, even as cars and people pass by. Journalists and opposition politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, have tweeted, questioning the state of law and order in UP. -BBC















NEW DELHI, July 22: An Indian journalist has died after he was shot in the head by the men he had accused of harassing his niece, police say. Vikram Joshi, 35, died on Wednesday - two days after he was shot in Uttar Pradesh state's Ghaziabad district.Police have arrested nine men in connection with the attack. His brother told the media that the police failed to investigate Joshi's complaint and that allowed the men to plan the "revenge attack". The district police chief has suspended two officers and ordered an inquiry.The attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among Vikram Joshi's colleagues and journalists across the country. The footage shows a group of men forcibly stopping his motorbike and then beating him up before firing at him. His two daughters, aged 5 and 11, were with him.After the attack, his elder daughter can be seen sitting beside him, even as cars and people pass by. Journalists and opposition politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, have tweeted, questioning the state of law and order in UP. -BBC