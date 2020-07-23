Xi calls for new achievements in China-Saudi Arabia ties





In a recent exchange of congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, Xi noted that over the past 30 years bilateral relations have seen steady development, with cooperation bearing rich fruits in various fields.

Particularly, the relationship has been advancing on the fast track in recent years since the two countries forged a comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

At the moment, Xi said, China and Saudi Arabia are working together against COVID-19 to protect the health and well-being of both peoples, safeguard regional and global public health security, and have left behind touching stories of mutual assistance.

Stressing that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, Xi said he stands ready to make concerted efforts with King Salman to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and to further enrich the strategic significance of their countries' relationship.

In his message, King Salman said that since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 30 years ago, great progress has been made in various fields in bilateral relations, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two countries and the high level of their strategic relationship.

The Saudi king said he is willing to push for continuous development of the special relationship so as to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples.

Noting that the Saudi side holds the same or similar ideas with the Chinese side in dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said his country is ready to work with China to fight the epidemic. -XINHUA















BEIJING, July 22: Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to work with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to lead bilateral relations to new achievements in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.In a recent exchange of congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, Xi noted that over the past 30 years bilateral relations have seen steady development, with cooperation bearing rich fruits in various fields.Particularly, the relationship has been advancing on the fast track in recent years since the two countries forged a comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.At the moment, Xi said, China and Saudi Arabia are working together against COVID-19 to protect the health and well-being of both peoples, safeguard regional and global public health security, and have left behind touching stories of mutual assistance.Stressing that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, Xi said he stands ready to make concerted efforts with King Salman to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and to further enrich the strategic significance of their countries' relationship.In his message, King Salman said that since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 30 years ago, great progress has been made in various fields in bilateral relations, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two countries and the high level of their strategic relationship.The Saudi king said he is willing to push for continuous development of the special relationship so as to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples.Noting that the Saudi side holds the same or similar ideas with the Chinese side in dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said his country is ready to work with China to fight the epidemic. -XINHUA