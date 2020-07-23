Malaysia drops Rohingya caning





The men arrived in Malaysia by boat in April after a treacherous voyage but were then jailed and sentenced to three strokes of the cane each.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a favoured destination for Rohingya, who face persecution in their mostly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar, but authorities have in recent months been trying to stop them entering over coronavirus fears.

A judge at the High Court in the northern city of Alor Setar threw out the caning sentence handed down by a lower court following an appeal, lawyer Collin Andrew told AFP.

His reasons included that "these persons are Rohingya refugees, who are in need of international protection due to the persecution faced by them", Andrew said.

He also ruled it was "inhumane to impose a sentence of whipping" on the men, who were not habitual offenders and had not committed acts of violence, the lawyer added.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had called on authorities not to go ahead with the punishment. -AFP















