Syria’s Baath party wins parliamentary polls





In a widely expected victory in a vote labelled a "farce" by the exiled opposition, President Bashar al-Assad's party and allied candidates on the "National Unity" list took 177 seats out of 250 in Sunday's polls.

Turnout stood at 33 percent, down from 57 percent in 2016, electoral commission head Samer Zamreeq said.

The election comes after the Damascus government reconquered much of the territory lost at the beginning of the country's war, but as it battles international sanctions and a crumbling economy.

Among the winners, Hussam Qatirji, a businessman under sanctions from the European Union, retained his seat.

The EU accuses him of supporting pro-regime militias, but also facilitating the trade of arms, ammunition and fuel between the regime and various actors including the Islamic State jihadist group. -AFP















