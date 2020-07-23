Chinese Covid-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil





The vaccine, developed by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, became the third in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans -- the last step before regulatory approval.

Her name was withheld for confidentiality. Around 9,000 health workers across six Brazilian states will receive the vaccine, known as CoronaVac, in two doses over the next three months under the study. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said Monday initial results were expected within 90 days. Sinovac is partnering with a Brazilian public health research centre, the Butantan Institute, on the trials.

If the vaccine proves safe and effective, the institute will have the right to produce 120 million doses under the deal, according to officials.

Brazil is the second-hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic, after the United States.

Its death toll surpassed 80,000 Monday, and it has registered 2.1 million infections.

Because the virus is still spreading quickly in the South American country, it is seen as an ideal testing ground for vaccine candidates. -AFP















