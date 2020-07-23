Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:30 AM
Trump orders US census to exclude illegal immigrants

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 22: President Donald Trump ordered the US census on Tuesday to exclude illegal immigrants in its population count for determining representation in Congress, a move that could boost long-term Republican strength.
The unprecedented order challenges the long-accepted constitutional mandate to count every person in the country every 10 years, as the basis for determining representation in the 435-seat House of Representatives.
"For the purpose of the reapportionment of representatives following the 2020 census, it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status," Trump's order said.
Excluding undocumented migrants in setting Congressional districts "is more consonant with the principles of representative democracy," the order said.
States that have policies encouraging illegal immigrants "should not be rewarded with greater representation," it said. It pointed to strongly Democratic California, the country's most populous state with 53 representatives in the House. The order said that six percent of the state's population are illegal aliens, and if not counted it would lose two or three seats in Congress.
The move brought a sharp backlash from Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco in Congress, said the order violates the US constitution and the rule of law and is part of Trump's "cruel anti-immigrant agenda." "The Constitution is clear: it requires an 'actual Enumeration' of the 'whole numbers of persons' for the population count and congressional apportionment," Pelosi said in a statement.    -AFP


