L’pool prepare to lift Premier League trophy





The Reds will lift the trophy on the Kop stand at Anfield after Wednesday's clash against Chelsea.

"It's like Christmas," said the German manager. "If you know beforehand you have a certain present, there is still excitement. We are very excited about that. I never touched a Premier League trophy ever before, that will be special."

The celebrations will take place without fans in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic and Klopp again urged supporters to stay at home after crowds gathered around Anfield and in Liverpool city centre following their title win last month.

Klopp is relieved his players will get the chance to celebrate inside the stadium because they did not seal the title on the pitch -- Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea ended the race.









"Everybody in the club worked so hard for it, so it should be in the stadium," he said.

"From a professional basis (it will be) 100 percent one of the great days in my life to get our hands on this trophy that everyone was waiting so long for and two or three years ago nobody thought it would be possible for us.

"It's a milestone, it's a very important day but not the last one for us."

